Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.92 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.00 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.84.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

