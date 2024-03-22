Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $266.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.43. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

