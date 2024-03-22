Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $112.53 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

