Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

