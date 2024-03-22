Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,791 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

