Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HP by 84.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,723 shares of company stock worth $2,599,117 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $30.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

