Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.18. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

