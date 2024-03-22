Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.55 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $792,790,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $612.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.61 and a 1-year high of $617.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.46.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

