Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,789 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.84 and a fifty-two week high of $194.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

