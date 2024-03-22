Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $65,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,087 shares of company stock worth $58,139,690 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $136.76 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DoorDash from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

