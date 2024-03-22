Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,130 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $290.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.36.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

