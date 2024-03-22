Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,897 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,642 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,979,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,458,000 after buying an additional 3,610,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after buying an additional 3,097,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

