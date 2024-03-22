Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,358 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,039,000 after buying an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after buying an additional 465,423 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HSY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $199.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

