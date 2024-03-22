Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,370 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $193.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

