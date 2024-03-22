Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,437 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,284,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,539 shares of company stock worth $6,227,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VEEV opened at $231.74 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average is $201.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.