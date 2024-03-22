Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,537 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Splunk by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 73,990 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the software company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Splunk by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Splunk by 6.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $138,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.78 and a 200 day moving average of $148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

