Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,839 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $154.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

