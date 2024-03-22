Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,876 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 84,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $109.15 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.