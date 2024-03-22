Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,904 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after buying an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.19.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

