Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 272,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $127.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

