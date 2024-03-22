Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 246 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,337.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,229.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,146.97. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.