Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,895 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $5,399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 832,653 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

