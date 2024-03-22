Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,217 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,553,000 after buying an additional 481,565 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $88.63 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

