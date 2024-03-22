Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,469 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

