Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 415 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $675.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $679.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.39. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $383.19 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,063 shares of company stock worth $98,068,024. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

