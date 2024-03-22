Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,573 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,573 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $99,035,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,460,000 after purchasing an additional 981,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,562 shares of company stock worth $22,681,258 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

