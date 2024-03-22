Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 6,276 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

