Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 7,577 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 167.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

