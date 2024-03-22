Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 858 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $267.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.61 and a 200 day moving average of $222.55.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

