Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 968 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $146.62 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.21. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.