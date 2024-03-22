Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,752 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.99 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

