Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires New Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $285.26 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,313 shares of company stock worth $27,506,379 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Shockwave Medical

About Shockwave Medical

(Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.