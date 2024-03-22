Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys New Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wayfair by 50.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 644,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 260,237 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 48.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 101,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 38.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.59.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,665.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $65.69 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

