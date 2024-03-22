Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys Shares of 3,823 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in BILL by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in BILL by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after buying an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BILL during the second quarter valued at about $72,938,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $71,085,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 136.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,746,000 after acquiring an additional 498,000 shares during the period.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.10.

Shares of BILL opened at $66.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.57, a PEG ratio of 187.62 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

