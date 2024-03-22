Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $285,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,470,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $1,470,501.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,351 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

PFSI opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.23.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

