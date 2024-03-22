Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $321,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $200.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

