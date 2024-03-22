Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $94.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

