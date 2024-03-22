Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 374.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

