Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,273,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,119,000 after acquiring an additional 271,387 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alcoa by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,941,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,323 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $318,670,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,457,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.96%.

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.