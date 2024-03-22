Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases Shares of 12,902 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 199.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

