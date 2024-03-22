Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Sells 13,129 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Paylocity by 4.9% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total transaction of $302,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,947 shares of company stock worth $9,585,217 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.60. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

