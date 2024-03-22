Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Down 1.2%

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.06 and last traded at $75.08. Approximately 5,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 9,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.
Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67.
Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Company Profile
The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).
