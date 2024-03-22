HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.98

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as high as $6.07. HG shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

HG Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

