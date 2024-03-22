Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,913.46

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,913.46 ($24.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,936 ($24.65). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 1,873.50 ($23.85), with a volume of 871,057 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,018.75 ($25.70).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,796.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,933.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,913.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

