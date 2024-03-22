HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $615.58

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.58 ($7.84) and traded as high as GBX 624 ($7.94). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 621.10 ($7.91), with a volume of 37,293,235 shares.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.18) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.44) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 788.73 ($10.04).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Trading Up 2.6 %

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.87, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 606.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 615.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,393.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.59), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($679,432.41). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.51), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($215,712.41). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.59), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($679,432.41). Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.