HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,861 shares in the company, valued at $56,356,534.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $591,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $11,527,258. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $620.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $604.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.41. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.09 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

