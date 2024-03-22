Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $137.45 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $233.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

