Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.24. Inseego shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 50,901 shares traded.

Get Inseego alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inseego

Inseego Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inseego

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 76.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.