Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells 16,602 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprinklr Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.