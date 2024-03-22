Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells 16,602 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,324.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,861.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprinklr Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXM. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

