Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,084,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $391.96 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.65.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

